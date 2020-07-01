Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Irving
Find more places like Rock Island.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
Rock Island
Last updated July 4 2020 at 10:38 PM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
Rock Island
2002 Rock Island Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
2002 Rock Island Road, Irving, TX 75060
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Rock Island have any available units?
Rock Island doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irving, TX
.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Irving Rent Report
.
What amenities does Rock Island have?
Some of Rock Island's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is Rock Island currently offering any rent specials?
Rock Island is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Rock Island pet-friendly?
No, Rock Island is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Irving
.
Does Rock Island offer parking?
Yes, Rock Island offers parking.
Does Rock Island have units with washers and dryers?
No, Rock Island does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Rock Island have a pool?
Yes, Rock Island has a pool.
Does Rock Island have accessible units?
No, Rock Island does not have accessible units.
Does Rock Island have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Rock Island has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Palmer at Las Colinas
2940 W Royal Ln
Irving, TX 75063
AMLI Campion Trail
777 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
The Grove at Irving
1901 W 5th St
Irving, TX 75060
Calloway at Las Colinas
7300 Parkridge Blvd
Irving, TX 75063
Olympus Las Colinas
692 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
Newport Apartments
3466 N Belt Line Rd
Irving, TX 75062
AMLI Las Colinas
1050 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
801 LasCo
801 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
Similar Pages
Irving 1 Bedrooms
Irving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly Apartments
Irving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Valley Ranch
Arts District
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Dallas
North Lake College
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas