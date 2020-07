Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup bathtub carpet garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system coffee bar pool bbq/grill internet access tennis court parking 24hr gym business center carport clubhouse e-payments online portal package receiving

"TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Discover how wonderful life can be at Remington Hills at Las Colinas, TX. Conveniently located near Highway 114 and 161, fine shopping, dining and entertainment are a short drive away! Our pet friendly one and two bedroom apartments come in a variety floor plans. Townhome style apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces, ceiling fans and individual full-size washer and dryer connections. All apartments offer a spacious balcony or patio, his and her sinks and ample storage.Once you arrive home, park your car in a covered spot and get ready to enjoy the amenities. Challenge a neighbor to a game of tennis on the courts, hit the 24 hour cardio and strength training center or take a dip in one of the two sparkling pools. The BBQ and picnic area is the perfect place for entertaining. "