Radford Place Townhomes
3922 Evergreen Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
3922 Evergreen Street, Irving, TX 75061
Bear Creek
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
hot tub
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
hot tub
Radford Place Condo/Townhomes - Property Id: 254925
MOVE IN READY TOWN HOMES LOCATED IN IRVING TX
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/254925
Property Id 254925
(RLNE5682448)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Radford Place Townhomes have any available units?
Radford Place Townhomes doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irving, TX
.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Irving Rent Report
.
What amenities does Radford Place Townhomes have?
Some of Radford Place Townhomes's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is Radford Place Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
Radford Place Townhomes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Radford Place Townhomes pet-friendly?
Yes, Radford Place Townhomes is pet friendly.
Does Radford Place Townhomes offer parking?
No, Radford Place Townhomes does not offer parking.
Does Radford Place Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Radford Place Townhomes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Radford Place Townhomes have a pool?
No, Radford Place Townhomes does not have a pool.
Does Radford Place Townhomes have accessible units?
No, Radford Place Townhomes does not have accessible units.
Does Radford Place Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Radford Place Townhomes has units with dishwashers.
