Prairie Creek Villas I and II

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities business center conference room clubhouse coffee bar gym pool

Luxury condo with spectacular views of Lake Carolyn and vibrant Las Colinas. Amenities include rooftop pool, fitness center, coffee lounge, executive conference room, business center, Grand Salon, and Activity Center. Updated condominium with hardwood flooring, decorator lighting, granite countertops, private balcony and more. Walking distance to more than 20 restaurants and the Toyota Music Factory. Living at the Grand Treviso is like living in a luxury hotel with friendly neighbors. Come and experience the luxury lock and leave lifestyle in one of the DFW Metroplex's most convenient locations.