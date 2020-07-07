All apartments in Irving
Prairie Creek Villas I and II
Last updated July 7 2020 at 12:30 PM

Prairie Creek Villas I and II

330 Las Colinas Blvd E · No Longer Available
Location

330 Las Colinas Blvd E, Irving, TX 75039

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
clubhouse
coffee bar
gym
pool
Luxury condo with spectacular views of Lake Carolyn and vibrant Las Colinas. Amenities include rooftop pool, fitness center, coffee lounge, executive conference room, business center, Grand Salon, and Activity Center. Updated condominium with hardwood flooring, decorator lighting, granite countertops, private balcony and more. Walking distance to more than 20 restaurants and the Toyota Music Factory. Living at the Grand Treviso is like living in a luxury hotel with friendly neighbors. Come and experience the luxury lock and leave lifestyle in one of the DFW Metroplex's most convenient locations.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Prairie Creek Villas I and II have any available units?
Prairie Creek Villas I and II doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does Prairie Creek Villas I and II have?
Some of Prairie Creek Villas I and II's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Prairie Creek Villas I and II currently offering any rent specials?
Prairie Creek Villas I and II is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Prairie Creek Villas I and II pet-friendly?
No, Prairie Creek Villas I and II is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does Prairie Creek Villas I and II offer parking?
No, Prairie Creek Villas I and II does not offer parking.
Does Prairie Creek Villas I and II have units with washers and dryers?
No, Prairie Creek Villas I and II does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Prairie Creek Villas I and II have a pool?
Yes, Prairie Creek Villas I and II has a pool.
Does Prairie Creek Villas I and II have accessible units?
No, Prairie Creek Villas I and II does not have accessible units.
Does Prairie Creek Villas I and II have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Prairie Creek Villas I and II has units with dishwashers.

