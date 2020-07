Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance internet access online portal

Welcome to Your Affordable Luxury Lifestyle! Come discover Oak Way Manor Apartment Homes! Offering a variety of one and two bedroom floor plans, our spacious layouts provide the perfect environment to feel right at home in our affordable community. Call to schedule a tour of your future home today!