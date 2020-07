Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ice maker refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access carport community garden courtyard on-site laundry pool table 24hr maintenance guest parking hot tub online portal package receiving

Few apartment communities have the distinction of calling Las Colinas home, and fewer stand out in the crowd. Oaks Hackberry Creek Apartment Homes, located in the heart of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, is a beautifully landscaped apartment community offering a choice of one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes. Oaks Hackberry Creek also provides residents with two private pools, fitness center, and a clubhouse for your relaxation. Oaks Hackberry Creek reflects our commitment to excellence in providing a quality lifestyle with abundant amenities and superior customer service.