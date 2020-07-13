Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated microwave oven range Property Amenities business center gym parking playground pool package receiving tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport hot tub internet access

Our unique 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes feature upgraded kitchens and baths with brushed nickel fixtures, granite-inspired countertops, white Whirlpool appliances, breakfast bar, balconies or patios, spacious rooms, wood-burning fireplaces, and spacious closets. You’ll enjoy the community’s refreshing pools, tennis courts, fitness center and playground. And don’t forget, here at Marbletree Apartments, your pets are welcome!



Our community is conveniently located in the northern section of Irving, a few minutes away from the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. We are right on the Dart Bus line, just 5 miles from the TRE, and near the 183, 161, 114, 635, and 360 freeways, making it easy to get around. We are close to the Irving Mall, library, post office, and 3 parks! Dining options abound with On the Border, Olive Garden, Chili’s, Super Salad and Starbucks, just a short distance away. Our convenient location in Irving places us are near North Lake College, DBU, Anthem College,