Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 AM

Marbletree

4057 N Belt Line Rd · (702) 766-3530
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4057 N Belt Line Rd, Irving, TX 75038

Price and availability

VERIFIED 8 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2138 · Avail. Sep 10

$900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 585 sqft

Unit 2120 · Avail. Sep 10

$900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 585 sqft

Unit 2148 · Avail. Aug 24

$986

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 674 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2170 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,264

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 970 sqft

Unit 2201 · Avail. now

$1,274

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 970 sqft

Unit 1012 · Avail. Aug 9

$1,289

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 970 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Marbletree.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
business center
gym
parking
playground
pool
package receiving
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
hot tub
internet access
Our unique 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes feature upgraded kitchens and baths with brushed nickel fixtures, granite-inspired countertops, white Whirlpool appliances, breakfast bar, balconies or patios, spacious rooms, wood-burning fireplaces, and spacious closets. You’ll enjoy the community’s refreshing pools, tennis courts, fitness center and playground. And don’t forget, here at Marbletree Apartments, your pets are welcome!

Our community is conveniently located in the northern section of Irving, a few minutes away from the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. We are right on the Dart Bus line, just 5 miles from the TRE, and near the 183, 161, 114, 635, and 360 freeways, making it easy to get around. We are close to the Irving Mall, library, post office, and 3 parks! Dining options abound with On the Border, Olive Garden, Chili’s, Super Salad and Starbucks, just a short distance away. Our convenient location in Irving places us are near North Lake College, DBU, Anthem College,

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150 (1 bedroom), $250 (2 bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in all units

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Marbletree have any available units?
Marbletree has 10 units available starting at $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does Marbletree have?
Some of Marbletree's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Marbletree currently offering any rent specials?
Marbletree is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Marbletree pet-friendly?
Yes, Marbletree is pet friendly.
Does Marbletree offer parking?
Yes, Marbletree offers parking.
Does Marbletree have units with washers and dryers?
No, Marbletree does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Marbletree have a pool?
Yes, Marbletree has a pool.
Does Marbletree have accessible units?
No, Marbletree does not have accessible units.
Does Marbletree have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Marbletree has units with dishwashers.
