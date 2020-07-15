All apartments in Irving
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:34 AM

Cielo Azul

1826 Esters Rd · (972) 853-9794
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1826 Esters Rd, Irving, TX 75061

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3026 · Avail. Oct 2

$1,023

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 812 sqft

Unit 3029 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,071

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 812 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2113 · Avail. Sep 18

$1,043

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 811 sqft

Unit 1073 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,168

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 811 sqft

Unit 1113 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,168

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 811 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cielo Azul.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
playground
Welcome home to Cielo Azul Apartments in Irving, Texas, where we put emphasis on the things that are most important to you. With our convenient location, you are just minutes from the 161 and 183 freeways. Cielo Azul Apartments is your gateway to shopping, dining, schools, entertainment, and more. Cielo Azul Apartments not only offers ideal apartment features, we also offer superior community amenities. Take a dip in one of our two shimmering swimming pools or enjoy a barbecue with friends in our picnic area. We also offer two children's play areas, a laundry facility, plenty of covered parking, guest parking and much more. Pets are welcome so bring the whole family! Tour our community and see what makes Cielo Azul Apartments the best apartment home community in Irving, TX.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
restrictions: Weight limit and breed restrictions apply. Please contact leasing office for complete pet policy details.
Parking Details: Covered lot, assigned: $25/month. Covered parking available. Parking Assignment Fee: $25. Please contact leasing office for complete details.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Cielo Azul have any available units?
Cielo Azul has 33 units available starting at $1,023 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does Cielo Azul have?
Some of Cielo Azul's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cielo Azul currently offering any rent specials?
Cielo Azul is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cielo Azul pet-friendly?
Yes, Cielo Azul is pet friendly.
Does Cielo Azul offer parking?
Yes, Cielo Azul offers parking.
Does Cielo Azul have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Cielo Azul offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Cielo Azul have a pool?
Yes, Cielo Azul has a pool.
Does Cielo Azul have accessible units?
No, Cielo Azul does not have accessible units.
Does Cielo Azul have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cielo Azul has units with dishwashers.

