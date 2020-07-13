All apartments in Irving
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:42 PM

Casa Valley Apartments

500 Santa Fe Trl · (972) 426-2550
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

500 Santa Fe Trl, Irving, TX 75063
Valley Ranch

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0347 · Avail. now

$923

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 619 sqft

Unit 0142 · Avail. Aug 8

$963

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 619 sqft

Unit 0119 · Avail. now

$984

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 619 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0320 · Avail. now

$1,366

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 937 sqft

Unit 0246 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1280 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Casa Valley Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
e-payments
bbq/grill
garage
key fob access
online portal
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
hot tub
Situated in the desirable Valley Ranch neighborhood, Casa Valley Apartments offers one and two bedroom homes for rent in Irving, Texas. Fresh interior renovations boast premium features that include a complimentary washer and dryer, mounted microwaves, stainless steel appliances and brushed nickel fixtures and hardware. Our community combines native landscaped grounds, a swimming pool with lounge area and scenic jogging trail to provide residents with a relaxed lifestyle. Casa Valley is near five Fortune 500 global headquarters including Kimberly-Clarke, Exxon Mobil, and Fluor. With our close proximity to exquisite shops and restaurants in Las Colinas, Interstate 635, Highway 114, Highway 183 and Highway 121, residents are afforded unmatched benefits of Casa Valley's mid-city location. Stop by or schedule an appointment for your personal tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Casa Valley Apartments have any available units?
Casa Valley Apartments has 9 units available starting at $923 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does Casa Valley Apartments have?
Some of Casa Valley Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Casa Valley Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Casa Valley Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Casa Valley Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Casa Valley Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Casa Valley Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Casa Valley Apartments offers parking.
Does Casa Valley Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Casa Valley Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Casa Valley Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Casa Valley Apartments has a pool.
Does Casa Valley Apartments have accessible units?
No, Casa Valley Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Casa Valley Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Casa Valley Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
