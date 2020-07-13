Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard gym parking pool e-payments bbq/grill garage key fob access online portal cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly hot tub

Situated in the desirable Valley Ranch neighborhood, Casa Valley Apartments offers one and two bedroom homes for rent in Irving, Texas. Fresh interior renovations boast premium features that include a complimentary washer and dryer, mounted microwaves, stainless steel appliances and brushed nickel fixtures and hardware. Our community combines native landscaped grounds, a swimming pool with lounge area and scenic jogging trail to provide residents with a relaxed lifestyle. Casa Valley is near five Fortune 500 global headquarters including Kimberly-Clarke, Exxon Mobil, and Fluor. With our close proximity to exquisite shops and restaurants in Las Colinas, Interstate 635, Highway 114, Highway 183 and Highway 121, residents are afforded unmatched benefits of Casa Valley's mid-city location. Stop by or schedule an appointment for your personal tour today!