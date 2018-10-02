730 North Nursery Road, Irving, TX 75061 Owen Point
Amenities
granite counters
all utils included
ceiling fan
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
$699 Total move in -All Bills Paid - Property Id: 228492
come see our Newly Remodle units : ???New??? Flooring Granite counter tops ceiling fans light fixtures hardware vanity blinds everything new in this small cozy units Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/228492 Property Id 228492
(RLNE5583948)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Casa Del Sol have any available units?
Casa Del Sol doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does Casa Del Sol have?
Some of Casa Del Sol's amenities include granite counters, all utils included, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Casa Del Sol currently offering any rent specials?
Casa Del Sol is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Casa Del Sol pet-friendly?
Yes, Casa Del Sol is pet friendly.
Does Casa Del Sol offer parking?
No, Casa Del Sol does not offer parking.
Does Casa Del Sol have units with washers and dryers?
No, Casa Del Sol does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Casa Del Sol have a pool?
No, Casa Del Sol does not have a pool.
Does Casa Del Sol have accessible units?
No, Casa Del Sol does not have accessible units.
Does Casa Del Sol have units with dishwashers?
No, Casa Del Sol does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)