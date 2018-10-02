All apartments in Irving
Find more places like Casa Del Sol.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
Casa Del Sol
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:59 AM

Casa Del Sol

730 North Nursery Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

730 North Nursery Road, Irving, TX 75061
Owen Point

Amenities

granite counters
all utils included
ceiling fan
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
$699 Total move in -All Bills Paid - Property Id: 228492

come see our Newly Remodle units :
???New???
Flooring
Granite counter tops
ceiling fans
light fixtures
hardware
vanity
blinds
everything new in this small cozy units
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/228492
Property Id 228492

(RLNE5583948)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Casa Del Sol have any available units?
Casa Del Sol doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does Casa Del Sol have?
Some of Casa Del Sol's amenities include granite counters, all utils included, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Casa Del Sol currently offering any rent specials?
Casa Del Sol is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Casa Del Sol pet-friendly?
Yes, Casa Del Sol is pet friendly.
Does Casa Del Sol offer parking?
No, Casa Del Sol does not offer parking.
Does Casa Del Sol have units with washers and dryers?
No, Casa Del Sol does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Casa Del Sol have a pool?
No, Casa Del Sol does not have a pool.
Does Casa Del Sol have accessible units?
No, Casa Del Sol does not have accessible units.
Does Casa Del Sol have units with dishwashers?
No, Casa Del Sol does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Station at MacArthur
1100 Hidden Rdg
Irving, TX 75038
La Villita Apartment Homes
6727 Deseo
Irving, TX 75039
Gardens of Valley Ranch
430 Red River Trail
Irving, TX 75063
Newport Apartments
3466 N Belt Line Rd
Irving, TX 75062
AMLI Las Colinas
1050 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
The Lyndon
7902 N MacArthur Blvd
Irving, TX 75063
Woodland Hills
3541 W Northgate Dr
Irving, TX 75062
Silverton
3413 Country Club Dr W
Irving, TX 75038

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas