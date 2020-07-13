All apartments in Irving
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
Camden Valley Park
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:30 AM

Camden Valley Park

9835 Valley Ranch Pkwy W · (908) 897-0451
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9835 Valley Ranch Pkwy W, Irving, TX 75063
Valley Ranch

Price and availability

VERIFIED 39 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2121 · Avail. Aug 15

$909

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 613 sqft

Unit 2172 · Avail. Aug 11

$909

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 613 sqft

Unit 3015 · Avail. now

$909

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 727 sqft

See 23+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1116 · Avail. now

$1,269

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 977 sqft

Unit 1096 · Avail. now

$1,269

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1061 sqft

Unit 1132 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,339

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1061 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Camden Valley Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
car wash area
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
carport
cc payments
e-payments
hot tub
online portal
We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Within the award-winning Coppell and Carrollton-Farmers Branch school districts, Camden Valley Park has 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments with modern features like 9-foot ceilings, built-in bookshelves, wood-burning fireplaces, granite-style countertops, hardwood-style flooring and upgraded appliances. Our pet-friendly community offers many amenities including free Wi-Fi in common areas, a resort-style pool and an outdoor living experience close to Campion jogging and biking trail, Valley Ranch Recreation Center, canals and North Lake Park. With easy access to I-35 and I-635, we are minutes from popular Metroplex dining, shopping and recreational destinations. We are also within close proximity of Love and DFW airports. Please note that all floor plan availability is subject to change. Call for details.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 5-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $55
Move-in Fees: $210
Additional: Cable and Internet $95, Trash $20, Renters Insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 per pet (non-refundable)
limit: 2
rent: $15 per month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds (American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, any mix of the previous breeds, or any other dog or breed deemed aggressive); Weight limit: 80 lbs
Parking Details: Open parking: included in lease; Carport: $15-$30/month. Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Camden Valley Park have any available units?
Camden Valley Park has 35 units available starting at $909 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does Camden Valley Park have?
Some of Camden Valley Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Camden Valley Park currently offering any rent specials?
Camden Valley Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Camden Valley Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Camden Valley Park is pet friendly.
Does Camden Valley Park offer parking?
Yes, Camden Valley Park offers parking.
Does Camden Valley Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Camden Valley Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Camden Valley Park have a pool?
Yes, Camden Valley Park has a pool.
Does Camden Valley Park have accessible units?
No, Camden Valley Park does not have accessible units.
Does Camden Valley Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Camden Valley Park has units with dishwashers.
