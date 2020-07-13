Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel carpet oven range walk in closets Property Amenities car wash area gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center carport cc payments e-payments hot tub online portal

We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Within the award-winning Coppell and Carrollton-Farmers Branch school districts, Camden Valley Park has 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments with modern features like 9-foot ceilings, built-in bookshelves, wood-burning fireplaces, granite-style countertops, hardwood-style flooring and upgraded appliances. Our pet-friendly community offers many amenities including free Wi-Fi in common areas, a resort-style pool and an outdoor living experience close to Campion jogging and biking trail, Valley Ranch Recreation Center, canals and North Lake Park. With easy access to I-35 and I-635, we are minutes from popular Metroplex dining, shopping and recreational destinations. We are also within close proximity of Love and DFW airports. Please note that all floor plan availability is subject to change. Call for details.