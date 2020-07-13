All apartments in Irving
Find more places like Camden Cimarron.
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:29 AM

Camden Cimarron

101 Cimarron Trl · (479) 282-0331
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

101 Cimarron Trl, Irving, TX 75063
Valley Ranch

Price and availability

VERIFIED 37 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3106 · Avail. Sep 8

$969

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 623 sqft

Unit 1214 · Avail. now

$1,019

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 623 sqft

Unit 1102 · Avail. now

$1,019

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 623 sqft

See 15+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2082 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,379

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 2054 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,449

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1025 sqft

Unit 2153 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,449

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1025 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Camden Cimarron.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
online portal
coffee bar
e-payments
trash valet
We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Camden Cimarron is a pet-friendly community that offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes. Residence features include spacious private patios and balconies with storage, granite-style countertops, hardwood-style flooring, ceramic tile, attached garages, crown molding and 9-foot ceilings. There are also fireplaces in select homes. This is residential apartment living at its finest, with a state-of-the-art fitness center, 24/7 business center, a resort-style swimming pool and spa and panoramic canal views. Centrally located in suburban Irving, Camden Cimarron is a Mediterranean-style oasis, close to several major roadways and right in the middle of fine shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Please note that all floor plan availability is subject to change. Call for details.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 5-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65
Move-in Fees: $210
Additional: Cable and Internet $103, Valet Living (trash pickup) $30, Renters Insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 per pet (non-refundable)
limit: 2
rent: $15 per month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, any mix of the previous breeds, or any other dog or breed deemed aggressive; No weight limit
Storage Details: Attached garage: included in select leases

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Camden Cimarron have any available units?
Camden Cimarron has 26 units available starting at $969 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does Camden Cimarron have?
Some of Camden Cimarron's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Camden Cimarron currently offering any rent specials?
Camden Cimarron is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Camden Cimarron pet-friendly?
Yes, Camden Cimarron is pet friendly.
Does Camden Cimarron offer parking?
Yes, Camden Cimarron offers parking.
Does Camden Cimarron have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Camden Cimarron offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Camden Cimarron have a pool?
Yes, Camden Cimarron has a pool.
Does Camden Cimarron have accessible units?
No, Camden Cimarron does not have accessible units.
Does Camden Cimarron have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Camden Cimarron has units with dishwashers.
