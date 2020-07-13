Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access online portal coffee bar e-payments trash valet

We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Camden Cimarron is a pet-friendly community that offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes. Residence features include spacious private patios and balconies with storage, granite-style countertops, hardwood-style flooring, ceramic tile, attached garages, crown molding and 9-foot ceilings. There are also fireplaces in select homes. This is residential apartment living at its finest, with a state-of-the-art fitness center, 24/7 business center, a resort-style swimming pool and spa and panoramic canal views. Centrally located in suburban Irving, Camden Cimarron is a Mediterranean-style oasis, close to several major roadways and right in the middle of fine shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Please note that all floor plan availability is subject to change. Call for details.