Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher ceiling fan extra storage granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar courtyard pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage business center clubhouse conference room game room internet access media room package receiving pool table trash valet yoga

Alesio Urban Center apartment homes' Mediterranean architecture, lakeside location, and quaint restaurants allow for a walkable, European-inspired living experience. Nestled in the heart of Las Colinas next to Lake Carolyn, life at Alesio is set to a different pace. Take in the ambiance of charming street lights as you casually stroll down tree-lined cobblestone promenades, enjoy boutiques, cafes and coffee shops. Savor the surrounding scenery from private gondola rides or take a jog lakeside. In addition to the uniquely fantastic neighborhood, these luxurious apartment homes feature brand-new renovated interiors and a growing amenity package exclusive to residents. Alesio Urban Center apartment homes in Las Colinas embody an extraordinary community vision, thoughtfully packaged to fit your contemporary lifestyle. Alesio: the life you imagined.