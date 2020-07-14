All apartments in Irving
Agave Villas

1115 N O Connor Rd · (972) 544-5517
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1115 N O Connor Rd, Irving, TX 75061
Legends

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 4-218 · Avail. now

$930

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-104 · Avail. now

$1,049

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 857 sqft

Unit 8-243 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,235

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1121 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Agave Villas.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
cable included
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
business center
clubhouse
dog park
green community
guest parking
internet access
playground
At Agave Villas, you'll enjoy features and amenities designed to make life just a little more care-free! Relax at our sparkling swimming pool featuring an expansive sundeck and grilling area. Agave Villas offers mature landscaping with large trees and plenty of green areas.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 8, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65 Per Applicant
Deposit: 1 Bedroom:$150, 2 Bedrooms: $250
Move-in Fees: 1 Bedroom:$150, 2 Bedrooms: $250
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, Must Be Spayed/Neutered
Cats
restrictions: Must Be Declawed
Parking Details: Open Lot.
Storage Details: Patio/Balcony

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Agave Villas have any available units?
Agave Villas has 3 units available starting at $930 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does Agave Villas have?
Some of Agave Villas's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Agave Villas currently offering any rent specials?
Agave Villas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Agave Villas pet-friendly?
Yes, Agave Villas is pet friendly.
Does Agave Villas offer parking?
Yes, Agave Villas offers parking.
Does Agave Villas have units with washers and dryers?
No, Agave Villas does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Agave Villas have a pool?
Yes, Agave Villas has a pool.
Does Agave Villas have accessible units?
Yes, Agave Villas has accessible units.
Does Agave Villas have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Agave Villas has units with dishwashers.
