9610 Wolf Creek Drive
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:25 PM

9610 Wolf Creek Drive

9610 Wolf Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9610 Wolf Creek Drive, Irving, TX 75063
Valley Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
basketball court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
bbq/grill
media room
volleyball court
Beautiful, spacious, bright 4 bedroom single story home located in sought after Valley Ranch area of Coppell ISD. Formal Living, formal Dining & Family room with Hardwood floors;triple crown molding, tall ceilings & brand NEW Carpet. Island gourmet kitchen complemented by 42in cabinets, breakfast bar, Granite countertop, nice backsplash, stainless steel appliances & nook area with window seating. Elegant master suite with window seat, Jetted tub, skylight, dual sinks, separate shower & WIC. Large backyard with covered patio & deck perfect for grilling & entertainment. Great location, close to schools, shopping, restaurants, theaters, walking trails, parks, major hwys, basketball & volleyball courts. A MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9610 Wolf Creek Drive have any available units?
9610 Wolf Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 9610 Wolf Creek Drive have?
Some of 9610 Wolf Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9610 Wolf Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9610 Wolf Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9610 Wolf Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9610 Wolf Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 9610 Wolf Creek Drive offer parking?
No, 9610 Wolf Creek Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9610 Wolf Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9610 Wolf Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9610 Wolf Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 9610 Wolf Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9610 Wolf Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 9610 Wolf Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9610 Wolf Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9610 Wolf Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.

