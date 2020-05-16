9610 Wolf Creek Drive

Amenities

Beautiful, spacious, bright 4 bedroom single story home located in sought after Valley Ranch area of Coppell ISD. Formal Living, formal Dining & Family room with Hardwood floors;triple crown molding, tall ceilings & brand NEW Carpet. Island gourmet kitchen complemented by 42in cabinets, breakfast bar, Granite countertop, nice backsplash, stainless steel appliances & nook area with window seating. Elegant master suite with window seat, Jetted tub, skylight, dual sinks, separate shower & WIC. Large backyard with covered patio & deck perfect for grilling & entertainment. Great location, close to schools, shopping, restaurants, theaters, walking trails, parks, major hwys, basketball & volleyball courts. A MUST SEE!