All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 9506 Windy Hollow Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
9506 Windy Hollow Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

9506 Windy Hollow Drive

9506 Windy Hollow Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Valley Ranch
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9506 Windy Hollow Drive, Irving, TX 75063
Valley Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Beautifully updated one-story by lennar! This showplace home was meticulously maintained. Lovely details Crown molding, recently updated wood floors,Spacious Chefs kitchen with granite island, Corian, tumbled marble b-splash, SS Appliances (Gas cooktop, Double ovens, Refrigerator) Fabulous 4 bedroom split floor plan w 3 full baths! Huge master suite has bay window + remodeled spa bath w oversized shower! Pretty flagstone patio & landscaped yard. Exemplary Coppell ISD and within walking distance to the new elementary school, Great location!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9506 Windy Hollow Drive have any available units?
9506 Windy Hollow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 9506 Windy Hollow Drive have?
Some of 9506 Windy Hollow Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9506 Windy Hollow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9506 Windy Hollow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9506 Windy Hollow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9506 Windy Hollow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 9506 Windy Hollow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9506 Windy Hollow Drive offers parking.
Does 9506 Windy Hollow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9506 Windy Hollow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9506 Windy Hollow Drive have a pool?
No, 9506 Windy Hollow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9506 Windy Hollow Drive have accessible units?
No, 9506 Windy Hollow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9506 Windy Hollow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9506 Windy Hollow Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cielo Azul
1826 Esters Rd
Irving, TX 75061
Oxford Park
5342 Bond St
Irving, TX 75038
Summer Gate
3801 N Belt Line Rd
Irving, TX 75038
Creekwood
4208 W Pioneer Dr
Irving, TX 75061
Hyde Park at Valley Ranch
10201 N MacArthur Blvd
Irving, TX 75063
Oaks Hackberry Creek
6901 State Highway 161
Irving, TX 75039
Ridgeview Place
3725 W Northgate Dr
Irving, TX 75062
Delante
1001 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas