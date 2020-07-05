All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 9432 Blue Jay Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
9432 Blue Jay Way
Last updated November 19 2019 at 5:41 AM

9432 Blue Jay Way

9432 Blue Jay Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Valley Ranch
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9432 Blue Jay Way, Irving, TX 75063
Valley Ranch

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Coppell Schools, two Fireplaces. Zoned Heat & A-C. Pets will be considered on a case-by-case basis. Upstairs Loft area can be used as a Computer Room or Study. Six Ceiling Fans. Recently painted Interior

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9432 Blue Jay Way have any available units?
9432 Blue Jay Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 9432 Blue Jay Way have?
Some of 9432 Blue Jay Way's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9432 Blue Jay Way currently offering any rent specials?
9432 Blue Jay Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9432 Blue Jay Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 9432 Blue Jay Way is pet friendly.
Does 9432 Blue Jay Way offer parking?
Yes, 9432 Blue Jay Way offers parking.
Does 9432 Blue Jay Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9432 Blue Jay Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9432 Blue Jay Way have a pool?
No, 9432 Blue Jay Way does not have a pool.
Does 9432 Blue Jay Way have accessible units?
No, 9432 Blue Jay Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9432 Blue Jay Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9432 Blue Jay Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Palmer at Las Colinas
2940 W Royal Ln
Irving, TX 75063
Heritage at Valley Ranch
9805 N MacArthur Blvd
Irving, TX 75063
Calloway at Las Colinas
7300 Parkridge Blvd
Irving, TX 75063
Montoro Apartments
3701 W Pioneer Dr
Irving, TX 75061
The Crossings on Walnut Hill
2615 W Walnut Hill Ln
Irving, TX 75038
The Blvd
5353 Las Colinas Blvd
Irving, TX 75039
Delante
1001 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
Casa Valley Apartments
500 Santa Fe Trl
Irving, TX 75063

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas