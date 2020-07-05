Coppell Schools, two Fireplaces. Zoned Heat & A-C. Pets will be considered on a case-by-case basis. Upstairs Loft area can be used as a Computer Room or Study. Six Ceiling Fans. Recently painted Interior
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9432 Blue Jay Way have any available units?
9432 Blue Jay Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 9432 Blue Jay Way have?
Some of 9432 Blue Jay Way's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9432 Blue Jay Way currently offering any rent specials?
9432 Blue Jay Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9432 Blue Jay Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 9432 Blue Jay Way is pet friendly.
Does 9432 Blue Jay Way offer parking?
Yes, 9432 Blue Jay Way offers parking.
Does 9432 Blue Jay Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9432 Blue Jay Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9432 Blue Jay Way have a pool?
No, 9432 Blue Jay Way does not have a pool.
Does 9432 Blue Jay Way have accessible units?
No, 9432 Blue Jay Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9432 Blue Jay Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9432 Blue Jay Way has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)