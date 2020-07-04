All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 9321 Western Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
9321 Western Trail
Last updated March 10 2020 at 11:49 AM

9321 Western Trail

9321 Western Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Valley Ranch
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9321 Western Trail, Irving, TX 75063
Valley Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful one story David Weekley home with large living room, beautiful laminate floors. Great Valley Ranch location with easy access to I-635, I-35 and DFW airport and shopping malls.
Pets approved on a case by case by the landlord

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9321 Western Trail have any available units?
9321 Western Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 9321 Western Trail have?
Some of 9321 Western Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9321 Western Trail currently offering any rent specials?
9321 Western Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9321 Western Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 9321 Western Trail is pet friendly.
Does 9321 Western Trail offer parking?
Yes, 9321 Western Trail offers parking.
Does 9321 Western Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9321 Western Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9321 Western Trail have a pool?
No, 9321 Western Trail does not have a pool.
Does 9321 Western Trail have accessible units?
No, 9321 Western Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 9321 Western Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9321 Western Trail has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Residences at Northgate
4310 W Northgate Dr
Irving, TX 75062
The Carolyn
900 Lake Carolyn Parkway
Irving, TX 75039
Calloway at Las Colinas
7300 Parkridge Blvd
Irving, TX 75063
Camden Valley Park
9835 Valley Ranch Pkwy W
Irving, TX 75063
Jefferson Ridge
5301 N MacArthur Blvd
Irving, TX 75038
Jefferson Promenade
555 Promenade Parkway
Irving, TX 75039
Marbletree
4057 N Belt Line Rd
Irving, TX 75038
Newport Apartments
3466 N Belt Line Rd
Irving, TX 75062

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas