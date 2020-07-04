Beautiful one story David Weekley home with large living room, beautiful laminate floors. Great Valley Ranch location with easy access to I-635, I-35 and DFW airport and shopping malls. Pets approved on a case by case by the landlord
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9321 Western Trail have any available units?
9321 Western Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 9321 Western Trail have?
Some of 9321 Western Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9321 Western Trail currently offering any rent specials?
9321 Western Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9321 Western Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 9321 Western Trail is pet friendly.
Does 9321 Western Trail offer parking?
Yes, 9321 Western Trail offers parking.
Does 9321 Western Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9321 Western Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9321 Western Trail have a pool?
No, 9321 Western Trail does not have a pool.
Does 9321 Western Trail have accessible units?
No, 9321 Western Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 9321 Western Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9321 Western Trail has units with dishwashers.
