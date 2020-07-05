All apartments in Irving
9210 Bald Cypress Street
9210 Bald Cypress Street

9210 Bald Cypress Circle · No Longer Available
Location

9210 Bald Cypress Circle, Irving, TX 75063
Hackberry Creek

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9210 Bald Cypress Street have any available units?
9210 Bald Cypress Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 9210 Bald Cypress Street have?
Some of 9210 Bald Cypress Street's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9210 Bald Cypress Street currently offering any rent specials?
9210 Bald Cypress Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9210 Bald Cypress Street pet-friendly?
No, 9210 Bald Cypress Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 9210 Bald Cypress Street offer parking?
Yes, 9210 Bald Cypress Street offers parking.
Does 9210 Bald Cypress Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9210 Bald Cypress Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9210 Bald Cypress Street have a pool?
No, 9210 Bald Cypress Street does not have a pool.
Does 9210 Bald Cypress Street have accessible units?
No, 9210 Bald Cypress Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9210 Bald Cypress Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9210 Bald Cypress Street has units with dishwashers.

