Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Three Bedroom Two and a Half Bath Townhome located off MacArthur and Rochelle is ready for move in. Spacious floorplan with large living room with decorative fireplace, spacious kitchen with pantry, half bath, bedrooms upstairs the two full-size baths. No smokers, one small pet 35 pounds fully grown. Prospect responsible for verifying property information, utilities and schools.