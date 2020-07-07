All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 909 Redbird Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
909 Redbird Drive
Last updated April 12 2019 at 9:28 AM

909 Redbird Drive

909 Redbird Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

909 Redbird Dr, Irving, TX 75061

Amenities

oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nice two bedroom one bath with fenced backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 909 Redbird Drive have any available units?
909 Redbird Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
Is 909 Redbird Drive currently offering any rent specials?
909 Redbird Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 909 Redbird Drive pet-friendly?
No, 909 Redbird Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 909 Redbird Drive offer parking?
No, 909 Redbird Drive does not offer parking.
Does 909 Redbird Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 909 Redbird Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 909 Redbird Drive have a pool?
No, 909 Redbird Drive does not have a pool.
Does 909 Redbird Drive have accessible units?
No, 909 Redbird Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 909 Redbird Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 909 Redbird Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 909 Redbird Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 909 Redbird Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heritage at Valley Ranch
9805 N MacArthur Blvd
Irving, TX 75063
Creekwood
4208 W Pioneer Dr
Irving, TX 75061
Hyde Park at Valley Ranch
10201 N MacArthur Blvd
Irving, TX 75063
The Blvd
5353 Las Colinas Blvd
Irving, TX 75039
Gardens of Valley Ranch
430 Red River Trail
Irving, TX 75063
Oaks Hackberry Creek
6901 State Highway 161
Irving, TX 75039
Park Grove Square
2957 Park Square Dr
Irving, TX 75060
Silverton
3413 Country Club Dr W
Irving, TX 75038

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas