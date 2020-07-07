Rent Calculator
909 Redbird Drive
909 Redbird Drive
909 Redbird Dr
·
Location
909 Redbird Dr, Irving, TX 75061
Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nice two bedroom one bath with fenced backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 909 Redbird Drive have any available units?
909 Redbird Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irving, TX
.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Irving Rent Report
.
Is 909 Redbird Drive currently offering any rent specials?
909 Redbird Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 909 Redbird Drive pet-friendly?
No, 909 Redbird Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Irving
.
Does 909 Redbird Drive offer parking?
No, 909 Redbird Drive does not offer parking.
Does 909 Redbird Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 909 Redbird Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 909 Redbird Drive have a pool?
No, 909 Redbird Drive does not have a pool.
Does 909 Redbird Drive have accessible units?
No, 909 Redbird Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 909 Redbird Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 909 Redbird Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 909 Redbird Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 909 Redbird Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
