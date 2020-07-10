All apartments in Irving
900 Cheyenne Ct N
900 Cheyenne Ct N

900 Cheyenne Court North · No Longer Available
Location

900 Cheyenne Court North, Irving, TX 75062
Northwest Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A spacious and move-in ready 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Irving is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. Covered rear patio and 2 car garage. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedadallas.com

* Shed not for tenant use.

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=oev5pOAlaq&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 900 Cheyenne Ct N have any available units?
900 Cheyenne Ct N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
Is 900 Cheyenne Ct N currently offering any rent specials?
900 Cheyenne Ct N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 900 Cheyenne Ct N pet-friendly?
No, 900 Cheyenne Ct N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 900 Cheyenne Ct N offer parking?
Yes, 900 Cheyenne Ct N offers parking.
Does 900 Cheyenne Ct N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 900 Cheyenne Ct N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 900 Cheyenne Ct N have a pool?
No, 900 Cheyenne Ct N does not have a pool.
Does 900 Cheyenne Ct N have accessible units?
No, 900 Cheyenne Ct N does not have accessible units.
Does 900 Cheyenne Ct N have units with dishwashers?
No, 900 Cheyenne Ct N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 900 Cheyenne Ct N have units with air conditioning?
No, 900 Cheyenne Ct N does not have units with air conditioning.

