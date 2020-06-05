All apartments in Irving
Last updated August 27 2019 at 11:23 PM

8728 Iron Horse Drive

8728 Iron Horse Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8728 Iron Horse Drive, Irving, TX 75063

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
guest suite
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest suite
BEAUTIFUL & spacious townhome for LEASE -Location, quality & charm, this meticulously maintained townhome has it all! First floor features large living area with an area for your desk, full guest suite plus patio space. Dual staircase leads to second floor. Spacious dining area, freshly painted living room & open concept kitchen. Enjoy the upgraded, oversized kitchen island, quartz countertops, and oak cabinets. Just beyond the wall of windows leads to your private balcony. Master Suite has walk­in closet, dual sinks & walk­in shower. Included is a smart Nest thermostat. Walking distance to dining, shopping, movies & a short drive to DFW Airport. Landlord pays HOA. HOA maintains the front yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

