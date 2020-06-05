8728 Iron Horse Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage guest suite

BEAUTIFUL & spacious townhome for LEASE -Location, quality & charm, this meticulously maintained townhome has it all! First floor features large living area with an area for your desk, full guest suite plus patio space. Dual staircase leads to second floor. Spacious dining area, freshly painted living room & open concept kitchen. Enjoy the upgraded, oversized kitchen island, quartz countertops, and oak cabinets. Just beyond the wall of windows leads to your private balcony. Master Suite has walk­in closet, dual sinks & walk­in shower. Included is a smart Nest thermostat. Walking distance to dining, shopping, movies & a short drive to DFW Airport. Landlord pays HOA. HOA maintains the front yard.