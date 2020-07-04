Rent Calculator
8723 Lost Canyon Road
Last updated June 1 2020 at 8:02 AM
8723 Lost Canyon Road
8723 Lost Canyon Road
Location
8723 Lost Canyon Road, Irving, TX 75063
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8723 Lost Canyon Road have any available units?
8723 Lost Canyon Road doesn't have any available units at this time.
Irving, TX
.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
Irving Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8723 Lost Canyon Road have?
Some of 8723 Lost Canyon Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace.
Amenities section
.
Is 8723 Lost Canyon Road currently offering any rent specials?
8723 Lost Canyon Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8723 Lost Canyon Road pet-friendly?
No, 8723 Lost Canyon Road is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Irving
.
Does 8723 Lost Canyon Road offer parking?
No, 8723 Lost Canyon Road does not offer parking.
Does 8723 Lost Canyon Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8723 Lost Canyon Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8723 Lost Canyon Road have a pool?
No, 8723 Lost Canyon Road does not have a pool.
Does 8723 Lost Canyon Road have accessible units?
No, 8723 Lost Canyon Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8723 Lost Canyon Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8723 Lost Canyon Road has units with dishwashers.
