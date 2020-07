Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

This one bedroom one bath townhouse is unique and well designed. Full kitchen with a gas stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. Tiled flooring downstairs and carpeting on stairwell and upstairs. Plenty of closet space and cabinet space. The living room has a wood burning fireplace. This home also includes a nice closed in patio just off the living room. Covered parking for one car.