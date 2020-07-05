All apartments in Irving
8648 Mill Creek Road

Location

8648 Mill Creek Road, Irving, TX 75063
Valley Ranch

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Cozy 3 bedroom house, locate in the heart of valley ranch, close to school, shopping, trails. Upgraded light fixture and kitchen counter top, very nice floor plan, wood floor in living room, upgraded counter top, huge fenced yard, Must See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

