Home
/
Irving, TX
/
8615 Laurel Canyon Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8615 Laurel Canyon Rd

8615 Laurel Canyon Road · No Longer Available
Irving
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Location

8615 Laurel Canyon Road, Irving, TX 75063

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
media room
Great 4 Bed, 3.5 Bath Monterey home in Irving! - Great 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bath Monterey home in Emerald Valley COPPELL ISD. 3 living rooms,2 dining, game and media rooms, and downstairs master. Beautiful wood floors, winding staircase, SS appliances, granite counters throughout, sunrise balcony...all on a large corner lot with privacy fence!

No Section 8. No Pets. No Smoking. Owner Pays HOA Dues.

Apply online at cwsparks.com. $42.00 application fee per adult over 18. $150 admin fee due at lease signing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2518635)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8615 Laurel Canyon Rd have any available units?
8615 Laurel Canyon Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 8615 Laurel Canyon Rd have?
Some of 8615 Laurel Canyon Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8615 Laurel Canyon Rd currently offering any rent specials?
8615 Laurel Canyon Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8615 Laurel Canyon Rd pet-friendly?
No, 8615 Laurel Canyon Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 8615 Laurel Canyon Rd offer parking?
No, 8615 Laurel Canyon Rd does not offer parking.
Does 8615 Laurel Canyon Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8615 Laurel Canyon Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8615 Laurel Canyon Rd have a pool?
No, 8615 Laurel Canyon Rd does not have a pool.
Does 8615 Laurel Canyon Rd have accessible units?
No, 8615 Laurel Canyon Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 8615 Laurel Canyon Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8615 Laurel Canyon Rd has units with dishwashers.

