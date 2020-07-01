Rent Calculator
8614 Elm Valley Drive
8614 Elm Valley Drive
8614 Elm Valley Drive
No Longer Available
Location
8614 Elm Valley Drive, Irving, TX 75063
Valley Ranch
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Walking distance to high school. This single story home consists of high ceiling, large kitchen, new carpet, open floor plan with gas fireplace.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8614 Elm Valley Drive have any available units?
8614 Elm Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irving, TX
.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Irving Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8614 Elm Valley Drive have?
Some of 8614 Elm Valley Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8614 Elm Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8614 Elm Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8614 Elm Valley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8614 Elm Valley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Irving
.
Does 8614 Elm Valley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8614 Elm Valley Drive offers parking.
Does 8614 Elm Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8614 Elm Valley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8614 Elm Valley Drive have a pool?
No, 8614 Elm Valley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8614 Elm Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 8614 Elm Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8614 Elm Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8614 Elm Valley Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
