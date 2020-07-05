8343 Charleston Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities business center game room parking garage

Features both formal dining with butler's bar and casual breakfast room off of kitchen. Kitchen opens to living room with plenty of natural light, ample closet space throughout home. Granite tile counter tops, walk in pantry, extra storage in utility room. Shutters on windows, extra large powder room, and tile floors throughout downstairs. Spacious bedrooms, extra large game room upstairs, large study down, and 2nd living upstairs. Great location within quiet subdivision and the greater Valley Ranch area! Close to DFW airport, major freeways, business

centers, shopping, entertainment and great schools! Available March 1st.