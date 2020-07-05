All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 8343 Charleston Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
8343 Charleston Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8343 Charleston Street

8343 Charleston Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Valley Ranch
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8343 Charleston Street, Irving, TX 75063
Valley Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
business center
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
game room
parking
garage
Features both formal dining with butler's bar and casual breakfast room off of kitchen. Kitchen opens to living room with plenty of natural light, ample closet space throughout home. Granite tile counter tops, walk in pantry, extra storage in utility room. Shutters on windows, extra large powder room, and tile floors throughout downstairs. Spacious bedrooms, extra large game room upstairs, large study down, and 2nd living upstairs. Great location within quiet subdivision and the greater Valley Ranch area! Close to DFW airport, major freeways, business
centers, shopping, entertainment and great schools! Available March 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8343 Charleston Street have any available units?
8343 Charleston Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 8343 Charleston Street have?
Some of 8343 Charleston Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8343 Charleston Street currently offering any rent specials?
8343 Charleston Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8343 Charleston Street pet-friendly?
No, 8343 Charleston Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 8343 Charleston Street offer parking?
Yes, 8343 Charleston Street offers parking.
Does 8343 Charleston Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8343 Charleston Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8343 Charleston Street have a pool?
No, 8343 Charleston Street does not have a pool.
Does 8343 Charleston Street have accessible units?
No, 8343 Charleston Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8343 Charleston Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8343 Charleston Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Brandt
3950 North Story Road
Irving, TX 75038
Cielo Azul
1826 Esters Rd
Irving, TX 75061
Crest at Las Colinas
871 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
Creekwood
4208 W Pioneer Dr
Irving, TX 75061
Lincoln Las Colinas
401 W Northwest Hwy
Irving, TX 75039
Cortland Walnut Hill
3503 W Walnut Hill Ln
Irving, TX 75038
The Lyndon
7902 N MacArthur Blvd
Irving, TX 75063
Casa Valley Apartments
500 Santa Fe Trl
Irving, TX 75063

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas