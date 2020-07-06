Rent Calculator
Last updated May 11 2019 at 6:22 AM
8219 Dogwood Lane
8219 Dogwood Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
8219 Dogwood Lane, Irving, TX 75063
Valley Ranch
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
Valley Ranch garden home within minutes of DFW airport and I635. Inviting curb appeal with fresh landscaping.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8219 Dogwood Lane have any available units?
8219 Dogwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irving, TX
.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Irving Rent Report
.
Is 8219 Dogwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8219 Dogwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8219 Dogwood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8219 Dogwood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Irving
.
Does 8219 Dogwood Lane offer parking?
No, 8219 Dogwood Lane does not offer parking.
Does 8219 Dogwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8219 Dogwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8219 Dogwood Lane have a pool?
No, 8219 Dogwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8219 Dogwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 8219 Dogwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8219 Dogwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8219 Dogwood Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 8219 Dogwood Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 8219 Dogwood Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
