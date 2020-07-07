817 Redbird Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities garbage disposal range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

This is it! Your new home in Irving! Welcome to a newly renovated unit. Includes new paint, new bathroom, and brand new flooring! Located next to major road access like MacAurthur, 183, and easy commute to all areas of the Metroplex. Nestled in a quiet neighborhood, this unit is the first lot in the four plex. It has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Kitchen includes refrigerator, disposal, and stove. Has a breakfast bar. The living area is just right for you to come home and enjoy! Water and sewer paid for. Come take a look today!