Irving, TX
817 Redbird Drive
Last updated March 22 2020 at 6:18 AM

817 Redbird Drive

817 Redbird Dr · No Longer Available
Location

817 Redbird Dr, Irving, TX 75061

Amenities

garbage disposal
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This is it! Your new home in Irving! Welcome to a newly renovated unit. Includes new paint, new bathroom, and brand new flooring! Located next to major road access like MacAurthur, 183, and easy commute to all areas of the Metroplex. Nestled in a quiet neighborhood, this unit is the first lot in the four plex. It has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Kitchen includes refrigerator, disposal, and stove. Has a breakfast bar. The living area is just right for you to come home and enjoy! Water and sewer paid for. Come take a look today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 817 Redbird Drive have any available units?
817 Redbird Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 817 Redbird Drive have?
Some of 817 Redbird Drive's amenities include garbage disposal, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 817 Redbird Drive currently offering any rent specials?
817 Redbird Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 817 Redbird Drive pet-friendly?
No, 817 Redbird Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 817 Redbird Drive offer parking?
No, 817 Redbird Drive does not offer parking.
Does 817 Redbird Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 817 Redbird Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 817 Redbird Drive have a pool?
No, 817 Redbird Drive does not have a pool.
Does 817 Redbird Drive have accessible units?
No, 817 Redbird Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 817 Redbird Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 817 Redbird Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

