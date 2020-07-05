Rent Calculator
Irving, TX
815 W Rochelle Road
815 W Rochelle Road
815 West Rochelle Road
Location
815 West Rochelle Road, Irving, TX 75062
Amenities
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
game room
Ready immediately, nice townhouse in convenient north Irving location. All three bedrooms down, gameroom loft upstairs. Hurry to see.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 815 W Rochelle Road have any available units?
815 W Rochelle Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irving, TX
.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Irving Rent Report
.
Is 815 W Rochelle Road currently offering any rent specials?
815 W Rochelle Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 815 W Rochelle Road pet-friendly?
No, 815 W Rochelle Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Irving
.
Does 815 W Rochelle Road offer parking?
No, 815 W Rochelle Road does not offer parking.
Does 815 W Rochelle Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 815 W Rochelle Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 815 W Rochelle Road have a pool?
No, 815 W Rochelle Road does not have a pool.
Does 815 W Rochelle Road have accessible units?
No, 815 W Rochelle Road does not have accessible units.
Does 815 W Rochelle Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 815 W Rochelle Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 815 W Rochelle Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 815 W Rochelle Road does not have units with air conditioning.
