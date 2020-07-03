Rent Calculator
813 W Rochelle Road
813 W Rochelle Road
813 West Rochelle Road
·
Location
813 West Rochelle Road, Irving, TX 75062
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Gorgeous Two Bedroom Townhouse In Irving, with two living area and separate dinning area. Very Good Location, Near major highways and shopping Areas. 10 Mins away from DFW Airport.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 813 W Rochelle Road have any available units?
813 W Rochelle Road doesn't have any available units at this time.
Irving, TX
.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
Irving Rent Report
.
What amenities does 813 W Rochelle Road have?
Some of 813 W Rochelle Road's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and oven.
Amenities section
.
Is 813 W Rochelle Road currently offering any rent specials?
813 W Rochelle Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 813 W Rochelle Road pet-friendly?
No, 813 W Rochelle Road is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Irving
.
Does 813 W Rochelle Road offer parking?
No, 813 W Rochelle Road does not offer parking.
Does 813 W Rochelle Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 813 W Rochelle Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 813 W Rochelle Road have a pool?
No, 813 W Rochelle Road does not have a pool.
Does 813 W Rochelle Road have accessible units?
No, 813 W Rochelle Road does not have accessible units.
Does 813 W Rochelle Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 813 W Rochelle Road has units with dishwashers.
