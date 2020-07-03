All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 813 W Rochelle Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
813 W Rochelle Road
Last updated February 24 2020 at 6:20 PM

813 W Rochelle Road

813 West Rochelle Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

813 West Rochelle Road, Irving, TX 75062

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Gorgeous Two Bedroom Townhouse In Irving, with two living area and separate dinning area. Very Good Location, Near major highways and shopping Areas. 10 Mins away from DFW Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 813 W Rochelle Road have any available units?
813 W Rochelle Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 813 W Rochelle Road have?
Some of 813 W Rochelle Road's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 813 W Rochelle Road currently offering any rent specials?
813 W Rochelle Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 813 W Rochelle Road pet-friendly?
No, 813 W Rochelle Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 813 W Rochelle Road offer parking?
No, 813 W Rochelle Road does not offer parking.
Does 813 W Rochelle Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 813 W Rochelle Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 813 W Rochelle Road have a pool?
No, 813 W Rochelle Road does not have a pool.
Does 813 W Rochelle Road have accessible units?
No, 813 W Rochelle Road does not have accessible units.
Does 813 W Rochelle Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 813 W Rochelle Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Remington Hills at Las Colinas
1201 Meadow Creek Dr
Irving, TX 75038
Estrada Oaks
2115 Estrada Pkwy
Irving, TX 75061
Agave Villas
1115 N O Connor Rd
Irving, TX 75061
Gardens of Valley Ranch
430 Red River Trail
Irving, TX 75063
Hidden Ridge Apartments
1290 Hidden Ridge Dr
Irving, TX 75038
Rancho Mirage
1200 Hidden Rdg
Irving, TX 75038
Colinas Pointe
4300 Rainier St
Irving, TX 75062
Alesio Urban Center
385 E Las Colinas Blvd
Irving, TX 75039

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas