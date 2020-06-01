All apartments in Irving
Irving, TX
808 N Rogers Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

808 N Rogers Road

808 North Rogers Road · No Longer Available
Location

808 North Rogers Road, Irving, TX 75061

Amenities

garage
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ready to Move in Home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 808 N Rogers Road have any available units?
808 N Rogers Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
Is 808 N Rogers Road currently offering any rent specials?
808 N Rogers Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 808 N Rogers Road pet-friendly?
No, 808 N Rogers Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 808 N Rogers Road offer parking?
Yes, 808 N Rogers Road offers parking.
Does 808 N Rogers Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 808 N Rogers Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 808 N Rogers Road have a pool?
No, 808 N Rogers Road does not have a pool.
Does 808 N Rogers Road have accessible units?
No, 808 N Rogers Road does not have accessible units.
Does 808 N Rogers Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 808 N Rogers Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 808 N Rogers Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 808 N Rogers Road does not have units with air conditioning.

