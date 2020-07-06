All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 805 W Rochelle Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
805 W Rochelle Road
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:05 AM

805 W Rochelle Road

805 West Rochelle Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

805 West Rochelle Road, Irving, TX 75062

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Very nice unit with updated kitchen and open living room with fireplace.
Now vacant

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 805 W Rochelle Road have any available units?
805 W Rochelle Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 805 W Rochelle Road have?
Some of 805 W Rochelle Road's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 805 W Rochelle Road currently offering any rent specials?
805 W Rochelle Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 805 W Rochelle Road pet-friendly?
No, 805 W Rochelle Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 805 W Rochelle Road offer parking?
No, 805 W Rochelle Road does not offer parking.
Does 805 W Rochelle Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 805 W Rochelle Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 805 W Rochelle Road have a pool?
No, 805 W Rochelle Road does not have a pool.
Does 805 W Rochelle Road have accessible units?
No, 805 W Rochelle Road does not have accessible units.
Does 805 W Rochelle Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 805 W Rochelle Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Brandt
3950 North Story Road
Irving, TX 75038
The Colony
3321 Coker St
Irving, TX 75062
Agave Villas
1115 N O Connor Rd
Irving, TX 75061
Cortland Walnut Hill
3503 W Walnut Hill Ln
Irving, TX 75038
Jefferson Eastshore
1100 Lake Carolyn Parkway
Irving, TX 75039
The Lyndon
7902 N MacArthur Blvd
Irving, TX 75063
Alesio Urban Center
385 E Las Colinas Blvd
Irving, TX 75039
Silverton
3413 Country Club Dr W
Irving, TX 75038

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas