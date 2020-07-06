Rent Calculator
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
805 W Rochelle Road
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:05 AM
805 W Rochelle Road
805 West Rochelle Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
805 West Rochelle Road, Irving, TX 75062
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Very nice unit with updated kitchen and open living room with fireplace.
Now vacant
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 805 W Rochelle Road have any available units?
805 W Rochelle Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irving, TX
.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Irving Rent Report
.
What amenities does 805 W Rochelle Road have?
Some of 805 W Rochelle Road's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 805 W Rochelle Road currently offering any rent specials?
805 W Rochelle Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 805 W Rochelle Road pet-friendly?
No, 805 W Rochelle Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Irving
.
Does 805 W Rochelle Road offer parking?
No, 805 W Rochelle Road does not offer parking.
Does 805 W Rochelle Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 805 W Rochelle Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 805 W Rochelle Road have a pool?
No, 805 W Rochelle Road does not have a pool.
Does 805 W Rochelle Road have accessible units?
No, 805 W Rochelle Road does not have accessible units.
Does 805 W Rochelle Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 805 W Rochelle Road has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
