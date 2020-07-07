All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 805 N Nursery Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
805 N Nursery Road
Last updated August 1 2019 at 11:49 PM

805 N Nursery Road

805 North Nursery Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

805 North Nursery Road, Irving, TX 75061
South Austin Heights

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 805 N Nursery Road have any available units?
805 N Nursery Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 805 N Nursery Road have?
Some of 805 N Nursery Road's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 805 N Nursery Road currently offering any rent specials?
805 N Nursery Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 805 N Nursery Road pet-friendly?
No, 805 N Nursery Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 805 N Nursery Road offer parking?
Yes, 805 N Nursery Road offers parking.
Does 805 N Nursery Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 805 N Nursery Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 805 N Nursery Road have a pool?
No, 805 N Nursery Road does not have a pool.
Does 805 N Nursery Road have accessible units?
No, 805 N Nursery Road does not have accessible units.
Does 805 N Nursery Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 805 N Nursery Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trinity Park Apartments
2700 Rock Island Rd
Irving, TX 75060
The Carolyn
900 Lake Carolyn Parkway
Irving, TX 75039
Promenade Valley Creek
4608 W Northgate Dr
Irving, TX 75062
The Crossings on Walnut Hill
2615 W Walnut Hill Ln
Irving, TX 75038
Courtyards Of Roses
601 W Rochelle Rd
Irving, TX 75062
Trails of Towne Lake
1147 Esters Rd
Irving, TX 75061
Rancho Mirage
1200 Hidden Rdg
Irving, TX 75038
WaterRidge
4600 W Pioneer Dr
Irving, TX 75061

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas