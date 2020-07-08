All apartments in Irving
Last updated April 16 2020 at 4:56 AM

805 Murl Drive

805 Murl Drive · No Longer Available
Location

805 Murl Drive, Irving, TX 75062
Cardinal Village

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Owner has done a total remodel...Very nice finishes and new appliances.
Great location in north Irving, close to High School and Farine elementary

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

