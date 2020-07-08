Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 805 Murl Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
805 Murl Drive
Last updated April 16 2020 at 4:56 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
805 Murl Drive
805 Murl Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
805 Murl Drive, Irving, TX 75062
Cardinal Village
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Owner has done a total remodel...Very nice finishes and new appliances.
Great location in north Irving, close to High School and Farine elementary
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 805 Murl Drive have any available units?
805 Murl Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irving, TX
.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Irving Rent Report
.
What amenities does 805 Murl Drive have?
Some of 805 Murl Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 805 Murl Drive currently offering any rent specials?
805 Murl Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 805 Murl Drive pet-friendly?
No, 805 Murl Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Irving
.
Does 805 Murl Drive offer parking?
No, 805 Murl Drive does not offer parking.
Does 805 Murl Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 805 Murl Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 805 Murl Drive have a pool?
Yes, 805 Murl Drive has a pool.
Does 805 Murl Drive have accessible units?
No, 805 Murl Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 805 Murl Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 805 Murl Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Crest at Las Colinas
871 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
Jefferson Park
1127 Hidden Rdg
Irving, TX 75038
La Villita Apartment Homes
6727 Deseo
Irving, TX 75039
Cortland Walnut Hill
3503 W Walnut Hill Ln
Irving, TX 75038
AMLI Las Colinas
1050 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
Eagle Crest
4013 W Northgate Dr
Irving, TX 75062
Broadmoor Villas
5015 Courtside Dr
Irving, TX 75038
Allura
6445 Love Dr
Irving, TX 75039
Similar Pages
Irving 1 Bedrooms
Irving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly Apartments
Irving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Valley Ranch
Arts District
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Dallas
North Lake College
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas