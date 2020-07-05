All apartments in Irving
801 W Rochelle Road
801 W Rochelle Road

801 West Rochelle Road · No Longer Available
Location

801 West Rochelle Road, Irving, TX 75062

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Totally redone and ready immediately. One bedroom and Bath down stairs, With two large living areas
Pets OK

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 W Rochelle Road have any available units?
801 W Rochelle Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
Is 801 W Rochelle Road currently offering any rent specials?
801 W Rochelle Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 W Rochelle Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 801 W Rochelle Road is pet friendly.
Does 801 W Rochelle Road offer parking?
No, 801 W Rochelle Road does not offer parking.
Does 801 W Rochelle Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 801 W Rochelle Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 W Rochelle Road have a pool?
No, 801 W Rochelle Road does not have a pool.
Does 801 W Rochelle Road have accessible units?
No, 801 W Rochelle Road does not have accessible units.
Does 801 W Rochelle Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 801 W Rochelle Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 801 W Rochelle Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 801 W Rochelle Road does not have units with air conditioning.

