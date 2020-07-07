All apartments in Irving
801 N Nursery Road
Last updated August 12 2019 at 11:00 PM

801 N Nursery Road

801 North Nursery Road · No Longer Available
Location

801 North Nursery Road, Irving, TX 75061
Owen Point

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
refrigerator
Property Amenities
new construction

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 N Nursery Road have any available units?
801 N Nursery Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
Is 801 N Nursery Road currently offering any rent specials?
801 N Nursery Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 N Nursery Road pet-friendly?
No, 801 N Nursery Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 801 N Nursery Road offer parking?
No, 801 N Nursery Road does not offer parking.
Does 801 N Nursery Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 801 N Nursery Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 N Nursery Road have a pool?
No, 801 N Nursery Road does not have a pool.
Does 801 N Nursery Road have accessible units?
No, 801 N Nursery Road does not have accessible units.
Does 801 N Nursery Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 801 N Nursery Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 801 N Nursery Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 801 N Nursery Road does not have units with air conditioning.

