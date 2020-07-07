Rent Calculator
801 N Nursery Road
Last updated August 12 2019 at 11:00 PM
1 of 20
801 N Nursery Road
801 North Nursery Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
801 North Nursery Road, Irving, TX 75061
Owen Point
Amenities
dishwasher
new construction
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
refrigerator
Property Amenities
new construction
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 801 N Nursery Road have any available units?
801 N Nursery Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irving, TX
.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Irving Rent Report
.
Is 801 N Nursery Road currently offering any rent specials?
801 N Nursery Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 N Nursery Road pet-friendly?
No, 801 N Nursery Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Irving
.
Does 801 N Nursery Road offer parking?
No, 801 N Nursery Road does not offer parking.
Does 801 N Nursery Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 801 N Nursery Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 N Nursery Road have a pool?
No, 801 N Nursery Road does not have a pool.
Does 801 N Nursery Road have accessible units?
No, 801 N Nursery Road does not have accessible units.
Does 801 N Nursery Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 801 N Nursery Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 801 N Nursery Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 801 N Nursery Road does not have units with air conditioning.
