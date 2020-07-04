All apartments in Irving
7915 Gulfstream Ln
Last updated January 16 2020

7915 Gulfstream Ln

7915 Gulfstream Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7915 Gulfstream Lane, Irving, TX 75063

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
Gorgeous KHOV Home in Gated Community of Las Colinas is Move-In Ready! Beautiful stone exterior with 8' mahogany & glass front door. Step up to elegant study with vaulted ceiling. Light & bright home has stunning hardwood floors throughout living areas. Gourmet Kitchen is a Chef's delight with light colored cabinetry, granite, SS appliances, large working island, double oven & walk-in pantry. Open concept living area overlooks large covered patio, perfect for outdoor entertaining! Private Owner's Retreat has soaring ceiling, bay windows, luxury bath with huge walk-in closet. 3 additional bedrooms with walk-in closets & 2 full baths plus game room up. Mud Alcove off of two car garage. Energy Star Certified!

$50 Application Per Adult (18+)
$235 Administration Fee Due at Move-in
1% Monthly Lease Administration Fee
Pet Fees apply with owner approval

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7915 Gulfstream Ln have any available units?
7915 Gulfstream Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 7915 Gulfstream Ln have?
Some of 7915 Gulfstream Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7915 Gulfstream Ln currently offering any rent specials?
7915 Gulfstream Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7915 Gulfstream Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 7915 Gulfstream Ln is pet friendly.
Does 7915 Gulfstream Ln offer parking?
Yes, 7915 Gulfstream Ln offers parking.
Does 7915 Gulfstream Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7915 Gulfstream Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7915 Gulfstream Ln have a pool?
No, 7915 Gulfstream Ln does not have a pool.
Does 7915 Gulfstream Ln have accessible units?
No, 7915 Gulfstream Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 7915 Gulfstream Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7915 Gulfstream Ln has units with dishwashers.

