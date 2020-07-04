7915 Gulfstream Ln

Amenities

Gorgeous KHOV Home in Gated Community of Las Colinas is Move-In Ready! Beautiful stone exterior with 8' mahogany & glass front door. Step up to elegant study with vaulted ceiling. Light & bright home has stunning hardwood floors throughout living areas. Gourmet Kitchen is a Chef's delight with light colored cabinetry, granite, SS appliances, large working island, double oven & walk-in pantry. Open concept living area overlooks large covered patio, perfect for outdoor entertaining! Private Owner's Retreat has soaring ceiling, bay windows, luxury bath with huge walk-in closet. 3 additional bedrooms with walk-in closets & 2 full baths plus game room up. Mud Alcove off of two car garage. Energy Star Certified!



$50 Application Per Adult (18+)

$235 Administration Fee Due at Move-in

1% Monthly Lease Administration Fee

Pet Fees apply with owner approval