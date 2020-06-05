All apartments in Irving
7878 Swenson Drive

Location

7878 Swenson Drive, Irving, TX 75063
Valley Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
Stunning David Weekley Home! Fantastic location close to shops & easy access to 635 & George Bush! Open floor plan with high ceilings and curved staircase. Formal Custom Features Include: Twenty Foot Ceiling* Gorgeous Curved Staircase* Lots Of Natural Light In This Open Floor plan* Well Appointed Kitchen Features Granite Counters, Gas Cook-top & SS Appliances* Hardwood Flooring*Formal dining, butler's pantry, huge walk-in pantry, oversize kitchen island includes double door refrigerator . As well two additional bedrooms and bathrooms, spacious game room and enormous media room. HOA included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7878 Swenson Drive have any available units?
7878 Swenson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 7878 Swenson Drive have?
Some of 7878 Swenson Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7878 Swenson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7878 Swenson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7878 Swenson Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7878 Swenson Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 7878 Swenson Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7878 Swenson Drive offers parking.
Does 7878 Swenson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7878 Swenson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7878 Swenson Drive have a pool?
No, 7878 Swenson Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7878 Swenson Drive have accessible units?
No, 7878 Swenson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7878 Swenson Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7878 Swenson Drive has units with dishwashers.

