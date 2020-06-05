7878 Swenson Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

Stunning David Weekley Home! Fantastic location close to shops & easy access to 635 & George Bush! Open floor plan with high ceilings and curved staircase. Formal Custom Features Include: Twenty Foot Ceiling* Gorgeous Curved Staircase* Lots Of Natural Light In This Open Floor plan* Well Appointed Kitchen Features Granite Counters, Gas Cook-top & SS Appliances* Hardwood Flooring*Formal dining, butler's pantry, huge walk-in pantry, oversize kitchen island includes double door refrigerator . As well two additional bedrooms and bathrooms, spacious game room and enormous media room. HOA included.