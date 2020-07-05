All apartments in Irving
7853 Oxer Drive
7853 Oxer Drive

7853 Oxer Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7853 Oxer Drive, Irving, TX 75063

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Executive-Style 3-Story Corner Townhome next to greenbelt boasts custom designer upgrades. Wood stair entry to split 1st and lower levels. Wood throughout living and dining with oversized tile in kitchen & nook; custom backsplash compliments granite countertops and stainless steel appliances; Granite counters in bathrooms, jetted tub in master plus walk-in designer organizer closet; lower level great for study, bedroom, media (pre-wired) or exercise room. Alarm monitoring services through Las Colinas Assoc. Refrigerator included. Property is now vacant and ready for immediate move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7853 Oxer Drive have any available units?
7853 Oxer Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 7853 Oxer Drive have?
Some of 7853 Oxer Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7853 Oxer Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7853 Oxer Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7853 Oxer Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7853 Oxer Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 7853 Oxer Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7853 Oxer Drive offers parking.
Does 7853 Oxer Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7853 Oxer Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7853 Oxer Drive have a pool?
No, 7853 Oxer Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7853 Oxer Drive have accessible units?
No, 7853 Oxer Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7853 Oxer Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7853 Oxer Drive has units with dishwashers.

