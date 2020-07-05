All apartments in Irving
Last updated October 25 2019 at 7:03 AM

7840 Liverpool Lane

7840 Liverpool Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7840 Liverpool Lane, Irving, TX 75063

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
guest suite
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest suite
Rare 4 Bedroom, 3 Full Bath with Half Bath in Las Colinas Area, close to Major Freeways; Conveniently accessible to all of DFW. Close to shopping, restaurants and Las Colinas entertainment venues. Ground Floor Guest Suite with Bedroom, Living Area and Full Bath. Interior features eat-in Kicthen, Granite counters, Gas Cooktop, Exterior Vent System, Refrigerator, Tile Floors, Large Pantry closet, and much more. Wood floors in Living Areas, Fireplace in the Family Room. Easy access to all amenities in the community. All HOA dues already included in rents. Seeking 12 month minimum lease term; prefer long-term tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7840 Liverpool Lane have any available units?
7840 Liverpool Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 7840 Liverpool Lane have?
Some of 7840 Liverpool Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7840 Liverpool Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7840 Liverpool Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7840 Liverpool Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7840 Liverpool Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 7840 Liverpool Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7840 Liverpool Lane offers parking.
Does 7840 Liverpool Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7840 Liverpool Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7840 Liverpool Lane have a pool?
No, 7840 Liverpool Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7840 Liverpool Lane have accessible units?
No, 7840 Liverpool Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7840 Liverpool Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7840 Liverpool Lane has units with dishwashers.

