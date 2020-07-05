7840 Liverpool Lane

Amenities

Rare 4 Bedroom, 3 Full Bath with Half Bath in Las Colinas Area, close to Major Freeways; Conveniently accessible to all of DFW. Close to shopping, restaurants and Las Colinas entertainment venues. Ground Floor Guest Suite with Bedroom, Living Area and Full Bath. Interior features eat-in Kicthen, Granite counters, Gas Cooktop, Exterior Vent System, Refrigerator, Tile Floors, Large Pantry closet, and much more. Wood floors in Living Areas, Fireplace in the Family Room. Easy access to all amenities in the community. All HOA dues already included in rents. Seeking 12 month minimum lease term; prefer long-term tenant.