7702 Brookview Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Beautiful well kept 3 bedroom one story in prestige gated community Hackberry creek. Quite neighborhood, within 5 minutes drive to 114, 635, 161.Newly updated with frame-less master shower, new floor, no carpet. Granite counter top in kitchen and all bath rooms. Jacuzzi tub.12ft Ceilings In Living, 16ft Dining. See-thru Fireplace. Nice size backyard patio with gas outlet for grill. Full size 2 cars attached garage. Open Kitchen floor plan with plenty of kitchen cabinets. Walking distance to elementary school and parks. No section 8. $50 Application fee per adult with 2 recent pay stub and ID.