Irving, TX
7702 Brookview Court
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

7702 Brookview Court

7702 Brookview Court · No Longer Available
Location

7702 Brookview Court, Irving, TX 75063
Hackberry Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful well kept 3 bedroom one story in prestige gated community Hackberry creek. Quite neighborhood, within 5 minutes drive to 114, 635, 161.Newly updated with frame-less master shower, new floor, no carpet. Granite counter top in kitchen and all bath rooms. Jacuzzi tub.12ft Ceilings In Living, 16ft Dining. See-thru Fireplace. Nice size backyard patio with gas outlet for grill. Full size 2 cars attached garage. Open Kitchen floor plan with plenty of kitchen cabinets. Walking distance to elementary school and parks. No section 8. $50 Application fee per adult with 2 recent pay stub and ID.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7702 Brookview Court have any available units?
7702 Brookview Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 7702 Brookview Court have?
Some of 7702 Brookview Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7702 Brookview Court currently offering any rent specials?
7702 Brookview Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7702 Brookview Court pet-friendly?
No, 7702 Brookview Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 7702 Brookview Court offer parking?
Yes, 7702 Brookview Court offers parking.
Does 7702 Brookview Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7702 Brookview Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7702 Brookview Court have a pool?
No, 7702 Brookview Court does not have a pool.
Does 7702 Brookview Court have accessible units?
No, 7702 Brookview Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7702 Brookview Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7702 Brookview Court has units with dishwashers.

