Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 7416 Bradford Pear Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
7416 Bradford Pear Drive
Last updated March 15 2020 at 7:55 PM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7416 Bradford Pear Drive
7416 Bradford Pear Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
7416 Bradford Pear Drive, Irving, TX 75063
Hackberry Creek
Amenities
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7416 Bradford Pear Drive have any available units?
7416 Bradford Pear Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irving, TX
.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Irving Rent Report
.
Is 7416 Bradford Pear Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7416 Bradford Pear Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7416 Bradford Pear Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7416 Bradford Pear Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Irving
.
Does 7416 Bradford Pear Drive offer parking?
No, 7416 Bradford Pear Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7416 Bradford Pear Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7416 Bradford Pear Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7416 Bradford Pear Drive have a pool?
No, 7416 Bradford Pear Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7416 Bradford Pear Drive have accessible units?
No, 7416 Bradford Pear Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7416 Bradford Pear Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7416 Bradford Pear Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7416 Bradford Pear Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7416 Bradford Pear Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
How to Find a Sublet
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Palmer at Las Colinas
2940 W Royal Ln
Irving, TX 75063
Creekwood
4208 W Pioneer Dr
Irving, TX 75061
Residences at Northgate
4310 W Northgate Dr
Irving, TX 75062
Hyde Park at Valley Ranch
10201 N MacArthur Blvd
Irving, TX 75063
The Colony
3321 Coker St
Irving, TX 75062
Asher Park
3149 W Walnut Hill Ln
Irving, TX 75038
Hidden Ridge Apartments
1290 Hidden Ridge Dr
Irving, TX 75038
Woodland Hills
3541 W Northgate Dr
Irving, TX 75062
Similar Pages
Irving 1 Bedrooms
Irving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly Apartments
Irving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Valley Ranch
Arts District
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Dallas
North Lake College
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas