7314 Canadian Drive

Gorgeous One story Built By MHI Coventry Homes! Beautiful Granite Kitchen Features Island & Cabinetry With Decorative Vent Hood! Built In Stainless Steel Appliances! Cozy Fireplace Highlight Family Room Which Opens To The Kitchen! Oversized Entry Formal Dining Room Private Study Large Serving Bar & Breakfast Area! A Large Covered Patio! 3 Car Garage! Include Washer Dryer and Refrigerator!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
