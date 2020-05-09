All apartments in Irving
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7314 Canadian Drive

7314 Canadian Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7314 Canadian Drive, Irving, TX 75039

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous One story Built By MHI Coventry Homes! Beautiful Granite Kitchen Features Island & Cabinetry With Decorative Vent Hood! Built In Stainless Steel Appliances! Cozy Fireplace Highlight Family Room Which Opens To The Kitchen! Oversized Entry Formal Dining Room Private Study Large Serving Bar & Breakfast Area! A Large Covered Patio! 3 Car Garage! Include Washer Dryer and Refrigerator!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7314 Canadian Drive have any available units?
7314 Canadian Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 7314 Canadian Drive have?
Some of 7314 Canadian Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7314 Canadian Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7314 Canadian Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7314 Canadian Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7314 Canadian Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 7314 Canadian Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7314 Canadian Drive offers parking.
Does 7314 Canadian Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7314 Canadian Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7314 Canadian Drive have a pool?
No, 7314 Canadian Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7314 Canadian Drive have accessible units?
No, 7314 Canadian Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7314 Canadian Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7314 Canadian Drive has units with dishwashers.

