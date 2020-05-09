7314 Canadian Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous One story Built By MHI Coventry Homes! Beautiful Granite Kitchen Features Island & Cabinetry With Decorative Vent Hood! Built In Stainless Steel Appliances! Cozy Fireplace Highlight Family Room Which Opens To The Kitchen! Oversized Entry Formal Dining Room Private Study Large Serving Bar & Breakfast Area! A Large Covered Patio! 3 Car Garage! Include Washer Dryer and Refrigerator!