Last updated July 31 2019 at 8:59 PM

714 Wyche Drive

714 Wyche Drive · No Longer Available
Location

714 Wyche Drive, Irving, TX 75061
Barton Estates

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with laminate wood floors! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to dining area! Fenced backyard with shade trees, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.
Click the link to view the 3D model: https://www.insidemaps.com/app/3dmodel/?projectId=EnYJc8qpPp&env=production.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 714 Wyche Drive have any available units?
714 Wyche Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
Is 714 Wyche Drive currently offering any rent specials?
714 Wyche Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 714 Wyche Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 714 Wyche Drive is pet friendly.
Does 714 Wyche Drive offer parking?
Yes, 714 Wyche Drive offers parking.
Does 714 Wyche Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 714 Wyche Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 714 Wyche Drive have a pool?
No, 714 Wyche Drive does not have a pool.
Does 714 Wyche Drive have accessible units?
No, 714 Wyche Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 714 Wyche Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 714 Wyche Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 714 Wyche Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 714 Wyche Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

