709 N Nursery Rd
Last updated March 30 2020 at 2:32 PM

709 N Nursery Rd

709 North Nursery Road · No Longer Available
Location

709 North Nursery Road, Irving, TX 75061
South Austin Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
garage
East Irving 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath / $820

Exterior Amenities: Pool, Perimeter fence, Assigned parking, School bus stop, Bus stop
Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Walk-in showers, Private patios/balconies, Attached garages, Cable ready, High ceilings, Custom carpet, Non-carpeted flooring, Custom built-ins, Ice makers, Premium Countertops, Premium Appliances, Self cleaning ovens, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Ceiling fans, Crown molding, Miniblinds, Microwaves, Frost free refrigerators 

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.
Reference Ad# 177

 

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Spirit 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime or email bryanw85@gmail.com. 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Spirit Real Estate Group

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 709 N Nursery Rd have any available units?
709 N Nursery Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 709 N Nursery Rd have?
Some of 709 N Nursery Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 709 N Nursery Rd currently offering any rent specials?
709 N Nursery Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 709 N Nursery Rd pet-friendly?
No, 709 N Nursery Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 709 N Nursery Rd offer parking?
Yes, 709 N Nursery Rd offers parking.
Does 709 N Nursery Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 709 N Nursery Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 709 N Nursery Rd have a pool?
Yes, 709 N Nursery Rd has a pool.
Does 709 N Nursery Rd have accessible units?
No, 709 N Nursery Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 709 N Nursery Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 709 N Nursery Rd has units with dishwashers.

