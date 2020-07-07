2019 completed construction. Ready to move property. 3 bedroom 2 bathroom. 4 units 1522sqft each. total 12 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms. 4 Tank less water heater. Camera installed. internet available. New fridge dish washer and microwave each unit. 13 Car Parking. Great investment property. It will sell soon please bring your offer ASAP.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 702 Redbird Drive have any available units?
702 Redbird Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 702 Redbird Drive have?
Some of 702 Redbird Drive's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 702 Redbird Drive currently offering any rent specials?
702 Redbird Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.