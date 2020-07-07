702 Redbird Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access new construction

2019 completed construction. Ready to move property. 3 bedroom 2 bathroom. 4 units 1522sqft each.

total 12 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms. 4 Tank less water heater. Camera installed. internet available. New fridge dish washer and microwave each unit. 13 Car Parking. Great investment property. It will sell soon please bring your offer ASAP.