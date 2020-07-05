All apartments in Irving
701 Cowboys Pkwy Unit: A1-R

701 Cowboys Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

701 Cowboys Parkway, Irving, TX 75063
Valley Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
tennis court
volleyball court
Details: This two bedroom two bath includes full size washer and dryer connections, open kitchen to the living area, large walk-in closet, ceiling fan, wood-burning fireplace, french doors and a relaxing garden bath tub. This home features a garage.

Availability: Three of these will be ready for August move-ins. Call or email us today to inquire about this apartment home!

Signature Interior Features:
*9 ft. ceilings
*Expensive walk-in closets
*Large kitchens with mirrored backsplash and indirect lighting
*16 cubic foot frst-free refrigerators with ice maker
*Double stainless steel sink with disposal
*Multi-cycle dishwasher
*Full range oven
*Built-in wine rack and microwave oven
*Large pantry and linen cabinets
*Vaulted ceilings*
*French doors lead to private patio or balcony
*Relaxing oversized oval garden tubs
*Double vanity bath sinks*
*Snike detectors and fire sprinkler system
*Ceiling fans with overhead lighting
*Crown molding in living and dining
*Wood burning fireplace with mantle and bearth
*Full-size washer and dryer connections
*Individual hot water heaters
*Pre-wired for phonem cable and internet
*Upgrade interior packages available

Community Elements:
Elegant Clubhouse with Kitchen
Tow sparkling swimming pools with tanning decks
24 hour state of the art fully equipped fitness center
Attached direct-access garages with 11-foot clearance and remte opener
Storage space available in attached garages
Sand volleyball ciurt
Half court basketball
Tennis Courts
Walking paths
Beautifully maintained courtyards and landscaping
Business Resource Center
Curbside trash pick-up
24-hour emergency maintenance service
Dramatic views of downtown Dallas
Exemplary Coppell School District
Minutes from Dallas Cowboys World Headquarters

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 701 Cowboys Pkwy Unit: A1-R have any available units?
701 Cowboys Pkwy Unit: A1-R doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 701 Cowboys Pkwy Unit: A1-R have?
Some of 701 Cowboys Pkwy Unit: A1-R's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 701 Cowboys Pkwy Unit: A1-R currently offering any rent specials?
701 Cowboys Pkwy Unit: A1-R is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 Cowboys Pkwy Unit: A1-R pet-friendly?
No, 701 Cowboys Pkwy Unit: A1-R is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 701 Cowboys Pkwy Unit: A1-R offer parking?
Yes, 701 Cowboys Pkwy Unit: A1-R offers parking.
Does 701 Cowboys Pkwy Unit: A1-R have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 701 Cowboys Pkwy Unit: A1-R offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 Cowboys Pkwy Unit: A1-R have a pool?
Yes, 701 Cowboys Pkwy Unit: A1-R has a pool.
Does 701 Cowboys Pkwy Unit: A1-R have accessible units?
No, 701 Cowboys Pkwy Unit: A1-R does not have accessible units.
Does 701 Cowboys Pkwy Unit: A1-R have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 701 Cowboys Pkwy Unit: A1-R has units with dishwashers.

